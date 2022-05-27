Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

(AP) — A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves.

Many parents are having problems finding formula, but some experts point out systemic inequities contribute to lower rates of breastfeeding among Black and Hispanic women, making their babies more dependent on formula.

The majority of formula in the U.S. is bought by low-income families.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20% of Black women and 23% of Hispanic women exclusively breastfeed through six months compared to 29% of white women.

The overall rate stands at 26%.