Baby left behind at Detroit crash scene after driver flees; suspect being sought

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a person who left a baby at the scene of a crash in Detroit on Friday.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street.

Detroit police said a male was involved in a crash, took off from the scene on foot and left a baby behind.

The baby was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Additional details were not immediately released including more information about the suspect.

