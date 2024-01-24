Bacco Ristorante in Southfield closing after 22 years, Chef Luciano DelSignore says

Bacco Ristorante in Southfield is planning to close after more than two decades. According to Chef Luciano DelSignore, Bacco's last day open will be March 23.

The restaurant along Northwestern opened in 2002 and was named the Detroit Free Press Restaurant of the Year in 2013.

"I am deeply appreciative for the incredible clients and team that have made Bacco an unforgettable adventure. I reflect on the relationships and the vibrant community we’ve built while delivering unmatched hospitality and simple Italian cuisine elevated with the finest ingredients to multiple generations," DelSignore said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since its opening, DelSignore had the vision to establish a culinary haven and show off incredible Italian food.

Though this is the end of Bacco, DelSignore continues to own Bigalora Wood Fire Cucina with locations in metro Detroit, and Casa Pernoi in Birmingham.

DelSignore also said that he will embark on new horizons after the closure of Bacco, and that "inspiring ventures" lie ahead.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey," he said. “The impact you've had is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful.”

