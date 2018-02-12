Backups expected during both rush hours Tuesday during 3 major road repairs

Jim Kiertzner
6:26 PM, Feb 12, 2018
Rush hour will be a mess on sections of I-696, I-75 and Telegraph Road Tuesda as emergency road repairs are needed to fix not just potholes but broken concrete that is hitting vehicles and causing major damage.

Two weeks ago, 7 Action News first showed you how one piece of concrete went through a windshield on one car, and through the front of two others. 

Michigan State Police say at least 4 vehicles were damaged.  MDOT does not have the tally of damage so far. 

Here’s the list of projects beginning Tuesday:

EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound ONLY

  • 7 am - 9 am: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed
  • 9 am – 3 pm: 1 right lane open, 3 left closed
  • 3 pm – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

SB I-75 from Coolidge to Wattles:

  • 7 am - 7 pm: 1 right lane open, 2 left closed

US-24 from Orchard Lake to Square Lake:

  • 8 am – 7 pm: 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed

