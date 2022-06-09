Bakery that hires recently released prisoners, former addicts finds new home

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — On the Rise Bakery Cafe, a work training program for men who have been recently released from prison or just finished a substance abuse program, has a new home.

The cafe is now located in the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit.

“The heart of what we do with the bakery cafe is the ROPE program—reaching our potential everyday," Brother Gary Wegner the executive director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen said.

The ROPE program was founded by Ray Stadmeyer. Its goal was to provide job training skills for men who needed a second chance.

“And it gives the guys who go through the year long program something to put on their resume,” Wegner adds.

With every purchase of a baked good, customers are helping to fund the supportive housing, training, counseling, and educational opportunities for these men. So far, the program has helped dozens of men kick start their careers.

“The soup kitchen is not interested in running the cafe for the sake of running a cafe,” Wegner said.

With the bakery’s new destination, Brother Gary Wegner is hoping to reach more people in the community while also continuing to strengthen the job skills of those recently released men.

“And then of course you get big cookies and lots of sweets,” Wegner adds.

To learn more about On the Rise Bakery, click here.