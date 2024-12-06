Ballet company that had trailer full of 'Nutcracker' props stolen gears up for performance

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Plymouth-Canton Ballet Company is pulling off a 40th anniversary performance of "The Nutcracker" this weekend with help from the community, about a month after someone stole their trailer full of props.

It is a story 7 News Detroit first one brought you back in November.

You can watch the story below:

Ballet company's trailer, props stolen weeks before 40th anniversary performance

Since then, artistic director June Smith told us all new props were made by volunteer dance dads, and almost $18,000 was donated to the nonprofit ballet company through a GoFundMe.

"My dance teacher always tells me how big the dance community is or like the community as a whole and I never really realized it until it actually happened to me," dancer Ava Oliver said.

Smith said all of this has been a complete shock.

"It's the, I want to help them put this back together, and it's just so appreciated. And again, there's no words to say how we feel," Smith said.

She said they were able to buy a brand new trailer.

"There's no words to explain the feeling of gratitude," Smith said.

Canton police said they're still looking for the one that was stolen. On Friday, the lead detective on the case told us he believes he has located it.



Watch surveillance of the incident below:

Surveillance video shows truck with trailer attached

Whether that case is able to be solved or not, the show must go on, and it will go on this Saturday and Sunday at Salem High School.

"Everything's going to be a little different this year, but I'm really excited," dancer Oliver Gonzalez said.

"We put in a lot of hard work to this show and you can really come see how one community comes together as a whole," Ava Oliver said.