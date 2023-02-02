Banana Boat expands recall for hair and scalp sunscreen over benzene concerns

(WXYZ) — The manufacturer of Banana Boat is expanding a recall issued last summer for its hair and scalp sunscreen spray.

Edgewell Personal Care Company initially recalled three batches of the product in July 2022 after traces of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, were found in samples. On Jan. 27, the company announced it added one more batch to the recall.

Now, a total of four batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 are impacted.

The Food and Drug Administration posted the recall on its website on Monday.

Benzone, which Edgewell says isn’t an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, came from the spray can’s propellant.

Other hair and scalp products as well as other Banana Boat products are safe to use as intended, Edgewell said.

Product descriptions from the FDA’s website are listed below:

Food and Drug Administration

More information on benzene can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.