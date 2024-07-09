Bandit Tavern & Hideaway in Royal Oak abruptly closes after 8 months

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway in Downtown Royal Oak has closed after less than a year of being open.

In a post on Facebook at 4:29 p.m. Monday, the restaurant said they have officially closed their doors.

The restaurant opened inside the former Jolly Pumpkin location in November after its ownership group, Missing Restaurant Group, said Jolly Pumpkin was closing.

They offered southern-style cooking with a basement bar that in the winter turned into a National Lampoon's Christmas pop-up.

Mission Restaurant Group operates several other restaurants in metro Detroit, including Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak Brewing, Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewing, Avalon Cafe and more.

Mission President David Ritchie released this statement on the closing:

"We are proud to have served the Royal Oak community for two decades, employed thousands of people, introduced 11 unique restaurant concepts, and made lifelong friends. Unfortunately, current market conditions have forced us to focus our attention and resources in other areas. We are working with staff to place as many people as possible at other locations within our group. We sincerely appreciate the support we received over the years and will miss operating in Royal Oak."