Bank of America awards Midnight Golf and Life Remodeled as its 2025 'Neighborhood Builders'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Today isn’t just another day in Detroit — it’s a day of giving.

Bank of America awards Midnight Golf, Life Remodeled as 'Neighborhood Builders'

On Giving Tuesday, Bank of America is putting its weight behind the city’s changemakers, awarding two nonprofits that are transforming neighborhoods, opening doors for young people, and lifting the community.

Bank of America has named two homegrown changemakers—Midnight Golf and Life Remodeled—as its 2025 Neighborhood Builders.

WXYZ Life Remodeled

"It's one of our signature programs where we give two non-profits in each of our markets a $200,000 grant, operational support unrestricted," said Star Crawford, market executive with Bank of America.

The grant can go where it’s needed most — from growing programs to expanding services. Midnight Golf’s College Career and Beyond Program is 30 weeks. It teaches high school seniors golf, life skills, and helps them earn college scholarships — and demand is huge: 2,000 students applied for just 250 spots across Southeast Michigan.

WXYZ Renee Fluker

"I'm so excited that Bank of America believes in what we are doing for our young people," said Renee Fluker, founder and CEO of College Career and Beyond Midnight Golf Program.

Fluker said they will use the money to help get young people prepared for the college tour and build life skills.

Since its founding in 2001, the program has helped thousands of students overcome social and economic barriers — offering structured support from senior year through college and beyond to ensure long-term success.

Life Remodeled transforms Detroit — turning vacant buildings into community hubs and mobilizing thousands of volunteers to re-imagine schools, homes, and public spaces. Detroit native Diallo Smith now leads the organization as CEO.

WXYZ Life Remodeled

"We serve 25,000 Detroiters a day with workforce development opportunities, youth after-school programming and health and wellness services we hope this money will create even more impact," said Smith.

Over 2,000 houses secured, nearly 2,400 blocks beautified, $51 million invested in four school-based neighborhood projects — and Life Remodeled isn’t done.

"We have a new campus that's opening up on the east side of Detroit called Anchor Detroit named that by the community members," said Smith.

The bank’s investment includes leadership training and connects recipients to a nationwide network — unlocking new ideas, resources, and opportunities for innovation.

WXYZ Star Crawford

"We have them join all of our Neighborhood Builders throughout the nation and they come for specialized training in our Charlotte headquarters, so it's a great opportunity for them to connect," said Crawford.

The Neighborhood Builders program has invested more than $320 million nationwide since it launched.

These nonprofits aren’t just helping Detroit — they’re shaping its tomorrow.

