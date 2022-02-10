Bank of America gifts Detroit's Motown Museum a $1 million grant towards programming and expansion initiative

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Motown Museum announced Thursday that the Bank of America awarded the museum a $1 million grant. The grant is to be used to help further the museum's innovative programming and expansion initiative.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bank of America and can’t thank them enough for their partnership, which is impactful as we prepare for our expansion and tell the stories of the incredible Motown legacy on a larger scale,” said Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry.

Bank of America is a longtime partner of the Motown Museum.

“Detroiters and visitors from around the world will now enjoy new and inspiring experiences at the museum, made possible in part through financial support from Bank of America," said Bank of America Michigan President Matt Elliott. "This not only celebrates the Motown legacy but will also spur new investment and tourism, aligning with our pledge to support initiatives that help create economic mobility.”

Motown Museum Hitsville U.S.A

The million-dollar grant helps raise the museum's total amount for their expansion campaign. According to a press release, the first phase of the expansion campaign is called Hitsville Next. This campaign will transform three original Motown-era homes to house educational and creative programming. The press release states that phase two of the expansion campaign is already underway as an immersive outdoor plaza is being built.

Due to construction, indoor tours of Hitsville U.S.A. have been paused.

Construction is projected to be completed by Summer 2022.

