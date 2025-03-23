Bar Louie closes Livonia location, laying off dozens of employees

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bar Louie is closing its Livonia location at Laurel Park Place, with the employees working at the restaurant laid off as of Sunday, March 23.

A laid-off employee tells us that Bar Louie is only keeping open two locations in Metro Detroit: the one in Royal Oak on Main Street, and the one in Clinton Township in The Mall at Partridge Creek. That employee tells us that she was working at Bar Louie when management informed the staff that they all had been cut.

According to documents obtained by 7 News Detroit, employees will still have their final paychecks delivered this Friday.

"The decision to close this location is in no way a reflection of you, this team, the management of this location or the potential of the Bar Louie brand," reads an internal memo. "Making the decision to close a location is never easy but focusing our resources on our higher-performing locations was the responsible approach."