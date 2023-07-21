'Barbenheimer' fever arrives as Barbie fans, moviegoers flock to theaters

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pink-clad moviegoers flocked to Emagine Royal Oak Friday for the much-anticipated release of the "Barbie" movie.

Marking one of the biggest days on the movie calendar, the Friday release of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" is expected to break box office ticket sales records.

Both releases, already garnering global fanfare, have earned millions in the first day of their release. From Thursday's ticket sales, "Barbie" grossed $22.5 million — the highest of the year. Ticket sales from "Oppenheimer" have grossed $10.5 million from Thursday showings.

For eager moviegoers forced to stay home during the pandemic, the double feature provides a unique opportunity to return to theaters.

