‘Barbie’ beach party coming to Detroit’s Campus Martius Park

(WXYZ) — Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

The Beach at Campus Martius Park in Detroit will be transformed this Thursday at 4 p.m. to celebrate the upcoming “Barbie” movie in pure pink fashion.

The free beach party will pay homage to the iconic character. This collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures and the Downtown Detroit Partnership encourages fans to dress up in Barbie pink, sip cocktails and participate for a chance to win VIP seats for an advance screening of the highly anticipated film.

Fans can also enjoy music from local Detroit-based DJ Thornstryker and Miami Wata, as part of the Downtown Detroit Partnership’s Beach Party series which continues throughout the summer.

“Barbie” arrives in theaters on July 21.