Barcade Detroit opening in Midtown on Aug. 23

Posted at 8:34 AM, Aug 17, 2021
(WXYZ) — It's been nearly four years since Midtown Detroit announced Barcade was coming to the area, and the arcade-bar is finally set to open this month.

According to Barcade - Detroit, the grand opening is happening on Monday, Aug. 23.

Located at 666 Selden St., the arcade-bar will be near Condado Tacos and Smith & Co. in a growing area of Midtown.

Throughout the past few months, Barcade - Detroit has been posting game reports, showing off the different games that will be inside the bar.

There are locations throughout the country, featuring local craft beers and some food.

