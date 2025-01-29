Barkside dog park and bar announces second location coming to Southfield

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroit dog lovers will soon have another place to take their pups. A new dog park is set to open in Southfield this summer.

Barkside, a Detroit dog park and bar, announced it’s opening another location at 15640 West Eleven Mile Road.

Related Video: Barkside opens on Detroit's east side

Dog bar opens on Detroit's east side

Barkside Southfield will feature 6,000 square feet of indoor play space and 7,000 square feet of outdoor space, offering an experience “for dogs and their humans, blending community, craft beverages, and safe, year-round fun.”

“Our vision for Barkside has always been about more than just a bar or a dog park. It’s about creating a place where dog lovers and dogs can safely socialize, unwind, and have fun,” said founders Cody Williams and David Oh in a press release. “Southfield’s central location makes it the perfect spot to bring Barkside’s unique concept and strong sense of community to even more Metro Detroit dog lovers.”

Courtesy: Stucky Vitale Architects

Barkside said the outdoor space will be fully fenced with dog-friendly mulch and drainage in the event of rain. There will also reportedly be dedicated indoor and outdoor play areas specially designed for small dogs.

The bar’s menu will reportedly include Michigan-made beer, craft cocktails, wine, mocktails, and coffee.

Courtesy: Stucky Vitale Architects

For more information on Barkside, click here.

