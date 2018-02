Barricaded gunman situation ends at Woodhaven apartment

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - 9:53 a.m.

The barricaded gunman situation at a Woodhaven apartment has ended, according to police.

Police say the suspect killed himself.

9:10 a.m.

Woodhaven police are on scene of a barricaded gunman at an apartment complex in the city.

The man is barricaded inside an apartment along West Rd., just west of I-75.

Right now, it's not clear if there are any injuries but residents are being asked to shelter in place.