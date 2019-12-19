Barricaded gunman situation ends at Detroit home after 3 days

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a barricaded gunman situation that lasted days on Detroit's east side.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, the suspect was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. He is alive and there are no injuries, the suspect was suffering from hypothermia.

Police say the suspect also did something similar in 2017 where he was firing a weapon in his underwear when officers apprehended him.

According to police, they cut electricity and gas to the suspect, and police feared the suspect had passed away because a robot saw no movement in the house when it went in.

This all started at the home on Pekley St. near 7 Mile and Schoenherr on Tuesday morning when a man fired shots into a neighbor's house.

Police say this is around the time he lost his mother, who was the man's caretaker.

The man allegedly has mental health issues and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a sawed-off shotgun. He also had cameras around the house and protection against some of the chemical agents they used.

Chief Craig called him a "survivalist."