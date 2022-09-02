Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit comes to an end, police say

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A standoff between Detroit police and a barricaded gunman has come to an end, police say.

The incident happened near Ivanhoe and Colfax in Detroit at around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the police, the situation may have started as an argument that escalated into gunfire.

They say multiple shots were fired from an AK47. Police are currently working to recover it.

A neighbor, who says she heard the commotion said she actually heard another argument in the area around the same time yesterday.

"About 10, 10 gunshots. Just bang, bang, bang, bang. And then it bang, bang again. And I'm like oh my God I wish they'd stop. And then it finally stopped so I went back to sleep and didn't think nothing of it. I was gonna call the cops but since it stopped I just figured it was just letting out the gun but I didn't know it was this intense," she said.

At the moment it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Police say the barricaded gunman has left the house.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.