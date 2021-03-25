Barricaded gunman situation in Superior Township ends after 36 hours

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A barricaded gunman situation in Superior Township finally ended after 36 hours when the gunman was taken into police custody late Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Authorities say after the hours-long stand-off, which involved shots fired at police, the gunman put down his weapons and peacefully surrendered.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office had been working to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion. Authorities say the man was heavily armed. Neighbors were told to seek shelter, but are now able to move about freely.

As the investigation continues into the incident, authorities say some areas in the neighborhood will remain locked down for several more hours for scene processing.

Officials say no one was injured, although police equipment has been destroyed.

The 32-year-old gunman was initially communicating with authorities but refused to put down his weapons and leave his parents' property.

Authorities say around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies were dispatched after receiving a call from family that their son was suffering a mental health crisis and had assaulted his parents. He was said to be heavily armed, wearing a flak jacket and had multiple magazines strapped to his body.

The gunman reportedly fired his weapon prior to deputies arriving. Deputies were able to safely evacuate family members from the home, but the gunman remains inside.

Officials say family and friends had been working with crisis negotiators to bring this situation to a peaceful conclusion.