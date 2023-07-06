Barricaded situation ongoing at Ypsilanti apartment after deadly stabbing

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a barricaded situation in Ypsilanti after a man was found dead.

According to deputies, there was a deadly stabbing at the Aspen Chase Apartments off Washtenaw Ave. and Golfside Dr.

Police said a 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old man and then barricaded himself in the apartment. The 44-year-old did die from his injuries.

Deputies say there is another person in the apartment, but they aren't sure who it is.

SWAT and other agencies are on scene.

Stay with 7 Action News for the latest updates.