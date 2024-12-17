Barry Manilow announces final concert in Detroit on June 3

Barry Manilow is coming back to Detroit for one final show in 2025, he announced on Tuesday morning.

Manilow will perform in several cities across the U.S. and Canada for what he says will be his final show.

He'll be at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” Manilow said in a statement. “Each one is special to my touring history.”

Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and has won Grammy, Tony and Emmy awards.

He performed in Detroit in August 2023 but hadn't been in the city before that since February 2015.

His first show, according to the Setlist.fm website, was in January 1973 at the Masonic Temple Theatre.