Bastone Brewery ‘brews up' new menu for the new year

ROYAK OAK, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - Royal Oak mainstay Bastone Brewery has refreshed its menu for the new year with a renewed commitment to farm-to-table.

The restaurant's culinary team has partnered with Ferndale-based Farm Field Table to source its meats, keeping it fresh and as local as possible.

The new menu also features a medley of French and Belgian-inspired fare centered on traditional recipes and local flavors. Split into two sections - main entrees and small plates - there's flexiblity for patrons, whether you're there for a full meal, or just want a snack.