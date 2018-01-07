Bastone Brewery ‘brews up' new menu for the new year
ROYAK OAK, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - Royal Oak mainstay Bastone Brewery has refreshed its menu for the new year with a renewed commitment to farm-to-table.
The restaurant's culinary team has partnered with Ferndale-based Farm Field Table to source its meats, keeping it fresh and as local as possible.
The new menu also features a medley of French and Belgian-inspired fare centered on traditional recipes and local flavors. Split into two sections - main entrees and small plates - there's flexiblity for patrons, whether you're there for a full meal, or just want a snack.
Bastone Brewery is located at 419 S. Main St. in Royal Oak, Mich. and shares a space with Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant and Taphouse. It's open 4 - 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 248-544-6250 or visit http://bastone.net/
