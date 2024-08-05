Bat tests positive for rabies in Livingston County, health officials say

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A bat tested positive for rabies in Livingston County, health officials said on Monday.

The bat was found in Brighton and is the first rabies-positive animal detected in the county this year, the Livingston County Health Department said.

Officials are telling residents if they come into contact with a bat to talk with the health department to avoid mass exposure to diseases.

“Bats are more active this time of year,” Kristen Flory with LCHD said in a statement. “If you have contact with a bat or find a bat in your home, it’s important to report it to the Health Department. Our public health staff are available to talk through each situation and determine if there was any risk of rabies exposure.”

Bats bites are small and can be undetectable, and post-exposure treatment can be costly. Keeping bats captured until officials provide guidance helps them test for rabies.

To report bat exposures and animal bites in Livingston County, you can fill out an online form. You can also call the health department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 517-552-6882.

For more information about rabies, visit Livingston County’s website.

