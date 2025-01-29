Batch Brewing owner says 2025 will be 'brutal' for industry, shares how people can help

(WXYZ) — Stephen Rogison, the owner of Batch Brewing Company in Detroit, posted a warning on social media this week about what he said will be a "brutal" 2025, and shared what people can do to help restaurants and bars.

"It's never been harder out here. We hope you’re in a place where you can get out and support your local haunts," the brewery wrote on the post. "Every single brewery, restaurant, and bar needs your patronage right now. We’re all relying on you. No pressure."

In the video, Rogison read a list of the restaurants and bars that closed in metro Detroit for about a minute and a half, adding that it doesn't include all of them.

He said that January is not high season for restaurants and bars in metro Detroit or anywhere in the Midwest.

Rogison gave a suggestion for people to help keep their favorite spots open throughout the year.

"Go out and spend money twice a week at an independently-owned restaurant, brewery or bar from now until the end of March," he said in the video.

"It's more or less in your hands who's still going to be operating in 2026, so hopefully you know what to do," he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogison built a large pavilion in Batch's parking lot – a permanent beer garden – that he used to help other restaurants that did not have outdoor dining host pop-ups at the brewery. He also partnered with Detroit BBQ company for a "pay-what-you-can" pig and veggie roast for those in the industry who were struggling during the pandemic.