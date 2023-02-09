Watch Now
Battery recycling firm wins $2B loan from Energy Department

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm gets into the passenger seat after test driving a Ford F-150 Lighting all electric vehicle during a visit to the Washington Auto Show in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 09, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.

Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla, secured a conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was set to tour Redwood's facility in Nevada with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday.

