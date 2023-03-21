Battle Creek city officials expect minimal change amid Kellogg Company split

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WXMI) — The Kellogg Company recently announced its plan to split into two independent companies.

FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, learned Kellogg’s North American operations will transform into WK Kellogg Co. and its global company will be Kellanova.

FOX 17 talked with Battle Creek officials Tuesday to learn about the potential impact the split could have on the city.

“The Kellogg Company has already been functioning like this for a while. I’m often asked about the whole decision about moving snacking to Chicago, but they’ve had a footprint in Chicago for a long time,” Rebecca Fleury, Battle Creek’s city manager, said.

In June of 2022, the company announced its plan to move its global snacking headquarters to Chicago; however, it planned to keep its North American business headquartered in Battle Creek.

FOX 17 File photo of Kellogg's Battle Creek Plant

“For the city, what we’re going to continue to focus on is certainly making Battle Creek a destination of choice for Kellogg’s, their employees and for all of our businesses and neighbors in the city,” Fleury added.

WK Kellogg Co will focus on the company’s iconic North American cereal brands, while Kellanova will be geared more toward snacks, international cereal brands and plant-based foods.

The new names are expected to go into effect by the end of 2023.