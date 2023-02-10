Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WXMI) — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed.

City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual.

Police were alerted to the messages Wednesday morning and showed up to the victim's residence informing them of the alleged exchange.

Afterward, investigators were about to leave the area when they saw Allen near the victim’s home, the city explains.

We’re told Allen was seen donning a Halloween mask.

The officers arrested Allen and conducted a search, reportedly finding a large kitchen knife inside his backpack.

The city says Allen was charged Friday with soliciting murder, possessing a weapon with ill intent and carrying a concealed weapon.