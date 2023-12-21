Bavarian Inn Lodge opens first phase of $80 million family fun center expansion

The first phase of openings at the Bavarian Inn Lodge's Family Fun Center and water park expansion is open, concluding the first part of an $80 million project.

The project, which kicked off last year, is expected to make Bavarian Inn Lodge the largest indoor water park and family fun center in the state.

According to organizers, the water park project includes 16 water attractions, a laser tag arena, mini bowling center, a large rope climbing course and two-story rock climbing wall. It will be more than 140,000 square feet when finished.

New areas that are now poen include the laser tag arena, known as the Dragon's Lair; Emilie's Eis, an ice cream and candy shop; and Treasure Haus, a new redemption store for fun center games and tickets.

Dragon's Lair is a 2,500-square-foot laser tag arena with lights, fog machines and other effects.

The family fun center has remained in operation throughout the project.