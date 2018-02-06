Bavarian Inn Restaurant celebrating 130 years of dining hospitality

FRANKENMUTH, MICH (WXYZ) - Beginning this month and continuing throughout 2018, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth will be celebrating its 130th anniversary as a continuing business and dining favorite of hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Special menus and events are being planned over the next several months to mark the historic occasion. Both regular patrons and those planning weekend getaways or vacations in Michigan are invited to follow the restaurant’s social media sites (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) for news about upcoming anniversary events.

Learn more by visiting https://bavarianinn.com.