BBQ & bourbon event in Macomb County to raise money for childhood cancer research

(WXYZ) — An upcoming BBQ and bourbon fundraising event in Macomb County is aiming to help raise money for childhood cancer research.

“BBQ - Bourbon - BEATS Childhood Cancer” will take place on Saturday, August 17, at the Mt. Clemens Eagles at 25455 S. River Road in Harrison Township from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Guests can expect barbecue from Mission BBQ, a curated selection of bourbon, raffles, music and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit 13Forever.

13Forever is a local nonprofit that was founded by a Macomb County family who lost their 13-year-old son to an aggressive brain tumor. They have made it their mission to help in the fight against childhood cancer in honor of their son, Justin Townsend.

Tickets for the BBQ fundraiser cost $50 each. Organizers say the cost includes dinner, five bourbon tickets and a chance to win four front row seats to a Detroit Tigers game.

