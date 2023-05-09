Beach bar at Campus Martius Park to reopen on May 18

The beach bar at Campus Martius in the heart of Downtown Detroit will reopen later this month.

Elia Group announced BrisaBar will reopen for the season on Thursday, May 18, offering people an oasis to relax and unwind in the sand.

It will offer a variety of tropical drinks, plus food items, beer, pop and much more. Elia Group also operates Cadillac Lodge in Cadillac Square in the winter.

"The return of BrisaBar is yet another reason to visit Campus Martius Park, the No. 1 public square in the U.S., this summer," said David Cowan, chief public spaces officer for the Downtown Detroit Partnership. "We're proud to partner with Elia Group throughout the year and our placemaking work in Downtown Detroit is even more successful because of iconic culinary experiences like BrisaBar."

On top of the food and drinks, BrisaBar will have live DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, plus for Sunday afternoon brunch. The Downtown Detroit Partnership will also host free movie nights in the D on Wednesday evenings.

The bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Wednesday for lunch, happy hour and dinner, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Happy hour will be Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.