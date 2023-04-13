Beatles tribute, R&B Music Experience and an egg hunt happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Music, a festival and baseball are among events happening in metro Detroit this weekend.

A tribute to the Beatles will take place at Fox Theatre, and an R&B Music Experience will feature artists like Tyrese, Xscape and 112. Families are invited to participate in an egg hunt at Maybury Farm.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants



Friday 6:40 p.m., Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:10 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park this weekend.

Eggstravanza at Maybury Farm



Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maybury Farm at 50165 Eight Mile Road in Northville

Kids are invited to enjoy an egg hunt at Maybury Farm on Saturday with the opportunity to play with some farm animals and enjoy some face painting afterward. Farm tours have also officially opened up at Maybury Farms, so you can take a tour of the grounds and hang out with some of the animals.

Michigan Science Center's After Dark: World Space Party



Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Michigan Science Center at 5020 John R. Street in Detroit

This weekend, the Michigan Science Center is hosting After Dark: World Space Party. The after-hours event will teach adults about research that the James Webb Space Telescope has done and bring them to a new world, organizers say. The event features food, drinks, Laser Lizzo light show and music. Guests must be 21 or older.

Night of Knockouts XXVI



Friday 7 p.m.

Sound Board at MotorCity Casino-Hotel at 2901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

Live professional boxing returns to Sound Board at MotorCity Casino-Hotel Friday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the first bout starts at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid photo ID.

RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles



Saturday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Beatles fans: be prepared to be taken back in time with some of your favorite hits. At Fox Theatre this weekend, songs from "Abbey Road," the "Rooftop Concert" and more will be performed. Updated sets with LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content will add to the special tribute experience.

Ramadan Suhoor Festival



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Fairlane Town Center parking lot at 18900 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

The Ramadan Suhoor Festival is wrapping up in Dearborn this weekend. About 80 vendors are helping the community celebrate Ramadan, with some selling merchandise and others serving food, organizers say. The event has taken place a few nights per week since March 24. Proceeds from the festival, after expenses, will benefit local charities and scholarships.

R&B Music Experience: Tyrese, Xscape, 112 and Silk



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Several musicians are bringing R&B vibes to Little Caesars Arena this weekend during the R&B experience. Tyrese, Xscape, 112, Silk, El DeBarge, H-Town and Shai will be performing on Saturday.

Related: Ramadan Suhoor Festival kicks off in Dearborn

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.