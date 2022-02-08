Beaumont frontline workers help announce Oscar nominees

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health workers helped with the announcement of the 2022 Oscar nominees live on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

Beaumont said Beaumont Hospital, Troy Physician Assistant Chantia Harden of Macomb announced the nominees for best original score during the broadcast.

She was joined by 10 other Beaumont frontline workers.

Watch the clip at 3:34 here:

The nominees for best original score are: