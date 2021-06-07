Watch
Beaumont Health affected by nationwide blood supply shortage

Beaumont to host several blood drives
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 16:09:49-04

(WXYZ) — Beaumont Health is hosting several blood drives due to a nationwide blood shortage. It was announced Monday that the hospital system was impacted by the shortage, which could impact patient care.

“To continue providing compassionate and extraordinary care to our patients, we are working diligently with blood suppliers to stabilize and increase the supply of blood. The effort is expected to take several weeks,” Carolyn Wilson, RN, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said. “We are asking our Beaumont health care heroes to donate their own blood to help our communities. And, we’re also asking the public to support this effort by donating their own blood, too."

To address this concern, Beaumont is hosting several blood drives. Officials also note that it's required that a person vaccinated for COVID wait 48 hours after receiving a first or second dose before donating blood.

Upcoming blood drives below:

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Tuesday, June 15, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Connelly Auditorium
Schedule online HERE.

Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Wednesday, June 16, 2 to 8 p.m.
Classrooms 1-4
Schedule online HERE.

Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Friday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Second floor conference room
Schedule online now HERE.

Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
Monday, June 28, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beaumont Surgery Center – Trenton
Conference room 220
Schedule online HERE.

Appointments can be also be made by phone at 866-MI-BLOOD. Walk-ins are welcome if the schedule permits. For more information, visit versiti.org.

