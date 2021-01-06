Beaumont nurse's truck stolen from parking lot at Trenton hospital

(WXYZ) — A nurse at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton said his truck was stolen from the hospital parking lot while he was working on the front lines.

Erik Livingston made the post on social media which was shared over a thousand times.

He said he ended his shift at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, but when he went outside, he found his spot empty and a different vehicle left running in the spot next to where his truck was.

Livingston said surveillance video showed that thieves ditched that vehicle for his.

The truck is a 2006 green GMC Sierra with license plate DYH 2268

"I think it was three men getting out of the vehicle, getting into my truck and then driving away," he said.

He said he ended up hearing through social media they took his truck on a big stealing spree through several areas.

The community has come together to make sure he has a vehicle to get where he needs to go, and he's driving a borrowed vehicle right now.

One of his daughter's is also in a full body cast after a hip issue, but he said thankfully they didn't take the car that has a special carseat in it for her.