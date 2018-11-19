Beaumont Royal Oak bringing back 'Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams'

(WXYZ) - Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak is bringing back its "Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams" event for the second straight year. The event became very popular last year as dozens gathered outside the hospital each night to shine flashlights from outside up to pediatric patients while the kids shined flashlights from inside.

The event will happen at 8 p.m. every night beginning Dec. 1 and continue all month long.

“Many children are unable to leave their rooms and can feel isolated in the hospital as the rest of the world continues without them,” Beaumont Children’s Child Life Supervisor Kathleen Grobbel said. “With the help of the community, we can make sure they go to bed with smiles on their faces.”

Those who want to join the event can sign up at the link here and enter your name, email, the date you'd like to attend and an estimate of how many people will be joining you.