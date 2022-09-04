Watch Now
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Bed Bath & Beyond cuts 2,800 jobs in restructuring move
Paul Sakuma/AP
FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 14:00:28-04

UNION, N.J. (AP) — The chief financial officer of retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has died.

The company confirmed Sunday that Gustavo Arnal died on Sept. 2 but did not give a cause of death.

Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previous stints at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been facing turbulence recently.

Its shares made a monstrous run from $5.77 to $23.08 over a little more than two weeks in August, in trading reminiscent of last year's meme-stock craze, when out-of-favor companies suddenly became darlings of smaller-pocketed investors.

