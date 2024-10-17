Bedrock announces holiday events coming to Downtown Detroit this winter

A huge selection of holiday activities and events are returning to Downtown Detroit this winter – including a mix of new and old programming.

It's all part of Bedrock Detroit's Decked Out Detroit, which includes activities throughout the downtown area.

According to Bedrock, the 1001 Winter Wonders and the Holly Trolley will return for 2024.

At 1001 Winter Wonders – which is on the ground level of the 1001 Woodward Ave. building – visitors will be transported to the North Pole for different activities and photos with Santa Claus.

1001 Winter Wonders will be open Nov. 14 through Dec. 24, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Extended hours will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24.

Bedrock Detroit

Two Holly Trolleys will allow people to move through Downtown Detroit on a festive trolley with stops at five different destinations.

It will run 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays from Nov. 8 through Jan. 5.

The trolley runs every 15 minutes and will stop at Book Tower, Capitol Park, Campus Martius Park, Parker's Alley and Foxtown.

Bedrock Detroit

Several new events this year will take place at Stemville, the RollerCade and at Remix Detroit.

Stemville – located at 1020 Woodward Ave. – will have winter-inspired children's crafts and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from Nov. 16 through Dec. 28.

Bedrock Detroit

The Next Level RollerCade will have games on the first floor and skating on the second floor. Special events include free skating on Thursdays starting Nov. 14, a gaming with Grinchy event every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting Nov. 17, and silent night skating and cinema, where holiday movies will play in a silent disco-style, every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bedrock Detroit

Bedrock Detroit

Remix Detroit will allow visitors to experiment with melodies and lights from Thursday to Sunday starting Nov. 14.

Decked Out Detroit's Holiday Streetscapes are also returning this year, with an interactive window display at 1401 Woodward Ave., musical bells, roasted nuts, carolers and holiday lights. It will run from Nov. 14 through Jan. 5 on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, people can also get a 2024 Detroit commemorative mug by spending at least $30 at 35 participating retailers. You have to bring the receipt to 1401 Woodward Ave. to get the mug.