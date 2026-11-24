The owners of Browndog Creamery in Oak Park are teaming up with Bedrock to open a modern take on the soda fountain inside the Hudson's Detroit building.

Detroit Hospitality Ventures co-founders Paul Gabriel and Brian Scherle will open Fountain Social in spring 2027, Bedrock announced on Monday.

Bedrock Detroit

According to officials, the restaurant will offer artisanal ice creams, light bites and cocktails. It will be located at 30 Grand River inside the mid-rise Hudson's Detroit building.

“At our core, we’ve always been about honoring our Michigan roots and doing the unexpected, so when we came up with Fountain Social, we knew this next venture had to be at Hudson’s Detroit,” Gabriel said in a statement.

Bedrock Detroit

“My mother worked in the original J.L. Hudson Department Store, I have such fond memories of hearing her stories. We can’t wait to join the energy and momentum in downtown," Scherle added.

Fountain Social is inspired by the original soda fountain inside the J.L. Hudson Department Store that opened in 1928.

It's set to be 1,060 square feet with table and bar seating for 25 people, plus an outdoor area, walk-up counter and more.

“Fountain Social brings the classic soda fountain back to Hudson’s,” Bedrock Senior Vice President of Hospitality Andrew Leber said in a statement. “The concept is quintessential Detroit, where creativity, hometown pride and nostalgia come together and is reimagined for a new generation.”