Bedrock buys buildings, land along Detroit Riverfront

Bedrock, the real estate company owned by Dan Gilbert, has purchased a group of buildings and land along the Detroit Riverfront.

According to Bedrock, they have purchased 300 River Place from The Stroh Companies, Inc., which will add 500,000 square feet of office space, 735 parking spaces and about 4.4 acres of land that can be developed.

The buildings included in the sale are:

300 River Place Drive: a 500,000 square foot, Class A office building

Western portion of the River Place Parking Garage: totaling rights to 735 parking spaces

2743 Wight & 2748 Franklin: totaling approximately one acre of undeveloped land

2615-2655 Atwater: totaling approximately 3.4 acres of undeveloped land

“The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and other major stakeholders have done an incredible job of providing an abundance of activity and growth along the riverfront,” Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner said in a release. “We are excited to formally join the Riverfront community and expand on their efforts to make Detroit’s Riverwalk one of the city’s most memorable places for families to gather, friends to play and people to work.”

According to Bedrock, there will be leasing opportunities at 300 River Place throughout the year, and many other businesses will continue to have offices inside the building.