Bedrock exploring development of vertical farming infrastructure in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock announced it is exploring the development of vertical farming infrastructure in Detroit with the help of Vertical Harvest, an indoor farming company.

According to Bedrock, the proposal would bring a 60,000 square foot structure that would stand 74 feet tall to Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

The structure would reportedly allow for a 205,000 square foot growing canopy and aim to produce an estimated 2.2 million pounds of fresh vegetables year-round all while using clean energy and up to 95 percent less water compared to traditional farming methods.

According to a news release, Vertical Harvest has a “feed locals first” philosophy — and so 70 percent of the food that would be grown would stay within 100 miles of the city.

“Food insecurity is one of the most pressing urban problems nationally,” said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock, in a news release. “In Detroit, a significant portion of the population does not have easy access to fresh produce. Most importantly, Vertical Harvest products will be made accessible to civic institutions for quick and efficient delivery to our neighborhoods. The partnership with Vertical Harvest is another way that Bedrock will continue to extend our positive impact beyond the downtown core.”

Bedrock says Vertical Harvest would offer a 24/7 year-round growing schedule in Detroit.

“We view food production as essential civic infrastructure,” said Nona Yehia, Vertical Harvest’s CEO and Detroit native in a press release. “By partnering with city leaders and organizations like Bedrock, we hope to play an important role in scaling sustainable urban infrastructure for Detroiters.”

Currently the vertical farm is slated for a 2025 launch. It’s expected to create about 50 local jobs and 40 percent of those positions are expected to create job opportunities for people with disabilities.

