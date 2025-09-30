Bedrock plans to hang massive American Flag from Hudson's Detroit in ode to building's history

(WXYZ) — Bedrock plans to hang a massive American flag from the Hudson's Detroit building this winter, a nod to Detroit and Hudson's history.

According to documents ahead of the Detroit City Council meeting on Tuesday, Bedrock would hang the flag from Nov. 6 through the Thanksgiving Day Parade and Thanksgiving weekend.

The flag would span six floors – from level five to level 11. It will also debut with the opening of Nick Gilbert Way, which will run between Woodward Ave. and Library Square, in honor of Dan Gilbert's late son, Nick.

The original Hudson's flag was created in the early 1920s, according to the Detroit Historical Society, and would be put on the building every year.

The Detroit Historical Society said it would also journey to Washington D.C. and the New York World's Fair in 1939.

That flag was retired in 1949, and a new giant flag, which weighed around 1,600 pounds and covered seven stories, debuted that same year, according to the Historical Society. That flag was retired in 1976 and donated to the Smithsonian.