Bedrock purchases former UAW-GM training center along Detroit Riverfront

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit’s largest real estate developer, Bedrock, has purchased the former UAW-GM training center along Detroit's Riverfront.

The waterfront establishment named "The ICON" is a 420,000 SF multi-purpose development located at 200 Walker Street.

The 420,000 SF property is divided amongst an east, west, and center building.

The 420,000 SF property includes:



West Building: 8-story office tower and 2-story auditorium

Center Building: 3-story training center & warehousing space

East Building: 1-story partial mezzanine & full-service cafeteria

The 200 Walker Street acquisition also includes 880 Parking spaces, a 375-seat auditorium, 360-degree outdoor terrace views from the top floor, and direct access to Detroit’s East Riverfront

“Detroit’s riverfront was one of the first of many things about this city that captured my imagination and inspired my move here,” Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner said. “The adjacency of the area to the Central Business District and the eastern neighborhoods provide a unique opportunity to connect the vibrancy of the downtown core to the vitality of the riverfront communities. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and other stakeholders have spent years curating an iconic, memorable, world class public amenity. Bedrock can build on this legacy to provide a more robust environment with improved sustainable infrastructure, parks and mixed-use developments, fueled by people occupying mixed income housing, retail, entertainment and office spaces."