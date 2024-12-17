Bedrock reveals innovation district plan on stalled Wayne County jail complex site

(WXYZ) — Bedrock on Tuesday announced a new plan for the site of the stalled Wayne County Criminal Justice Center complex in downtown Detroit.

The plan for the 14-acre site is to create an innovation district centered around life sciences, technology and entrepreneurship.

The focal point of the site, according to Bedrock, will be a 220,000 square foot Life Science Innovation Building, which will be home to a research and outpatient facility aimed at pioneering new medical treatments from BAMF Health.

“Having access to top educational institutions, a diverse talent pool and fostering cross-industry collaboration in close proximity to major markets has made this visionary project possible,” said Kofi Bonner, chief executive officer at Bedrock, in a press release. “Bedrock’s plan for this transformative district will not only bring renowned expertise to Detroit but expand the city’s knowledge economy and benefit the community for generations to come.”

Other partners in the district include Michigan Innovation Headquarters, Ferris State University, Wayne State University and its TechTown Detroit entrepreneurship hub, and more.

Bedrock breaks down the plan for the partners in the district:

BAMF Health : BAMF will occupy 45,000 square feet, including a radiopharmacy, molecular imaging clinic and molecular therapy clinic using precision medicine technology to detect and treat cancer and other diseases and conduct advanced novel radiopharmaceutical clinical trials.



Ferris State University : Expanding from its main campus in Big Rapids, Ferris State University will partner with BAMF Health to provide training in growing fields of precision medicine and to expand K-12 STEM opportunities.



MI-HQ : Michigan Innovation Headquarters will serve as an essential development and financial partner on the project and operate almost 150,000 square feet of wet lab space, bringing much-needed and critical infrastructure to Detroit, including a full suite of turn-key business support services and advanced equipment to help scale life science and technology startups. As part of their "start-up factory" model, the MI-HQ Enterprise and Cantilever Investors will also introduce early stage, bio venture funding and talent through a network of like-minded investors.



Wayne State University and TechTown: As a top-rated public research university in the heart of Detroit, Wayne State has built a successful 20-year track record of incubating small businesses through its TechTown entrepreneurship hub. The university and TechTown will develop a robust and complementary suite of programs to attract, incubate, retain and scale Detroit startups based at the Life Science Innovation Building. A major workforce pipeline for our region, Wayne State will also explore partnership opportunities through its research enterprise and College to Career initiatives to nurture expanded, contemporary career opportunities in life and health sciences, and more.

The first phase of construction is scheduled for 2025 with the Life Sciences Innovation Building.

“Bedrock’s plans for the Gratiot Site, along with its partnership with BAMF Health, will help to strengthen Detroit’s position as a leader in innovation, especially in the areas of high-tech medical research and world-class health care. This beautiful new campus also will create an important new gateway into downtown,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in a statement.

Bedrock originally acquired the site in a land swap with Wayne County.