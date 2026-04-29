Bedrock set to open luxury apartments on Broadway Street in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock is introducing new luxury apartments on Broadway Street in Detroit.

The company announced on Wednesday that The Belle will be made up 42 apartments, from studios to one and two-bedroom units, spanning from 400 to nearly 1,000 square feet.

Photos below courtesy of Bedrock

Bedrock

Bedrock

Bedrock

Bedrock

Bedrock

The apartments, restored by architect Kraemer Design Group with interiors designed by Pophouse, will be at 1346 Broadway Street.

Amenities include a community lounge, private office space, bike storage, and a secure lobby.

If you are interested in pre-leasing one of these apartments, you can do so at this link.