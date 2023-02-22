Bedrock unveils new plan for previous Monroe Blocks development in Downtown Detroit

Bedrock unveiled its plan for a new development at Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit, with the plan for residential space, entertainment offerings, office space and more.

Cadillac Square, located between Monroe and Randolph streets right next to Campus Martius.

In all, the development is expected to be 1.5 million square feet. It will include:

230,000 square feet totaling 250-280 new residential units

90,000 square feet for a market hall, a grocer, restaurants and other retail

60,000+ square feet dedicated to entertainment offerings including the National Theatre

1,500 – 1,800 parking spaces

400,000 square feet of Class A office space

“The Development at Cadillac Square leverages the potential of a central, yet underutilized footprint to further ignite downtown’s offerings,” said Kofi Bonner, chief executive officer at Bedrock. “By enhancing overall access, options and connectivity, we will continue to position Detroit as an energetic city which ultimately benefits the broader community and creates a vibrant core for today and well into the future.”

Bedrock also said that it plans to preserve the historic National Theatre facade as part of the plans.

According to Bedrock, there will be three phases of development. The first is expected to start in September 2024, the second in October 2026 and the third in January 2028.

In 2018, Bedrock broke ground on what was called the Monroe Blocks project which included a high-rise office tower and several blocks, which included residential buildings and office space.

Since then, the site has transformed into a drive-in movie theatre, and Midway during both the summer and winter in Downtown Detroit.

Until construction begins, Bedrock said the space will continue to host the Monroe Street Midway.

