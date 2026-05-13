Bedrock unveils plans for summer in Nick Gilbert Way with markets, pop-ups and more

(WXYZ) — The first summer of Nick Gilbert Way, in between the Hudson's Detroit buildings, is set to debut in May.

According to Bedrock, Nick Gilbert Way will host a summer filled with activities and programming, which will include live music, community events, games, food and beverage offerings and more.

Twist, an outdoor pop-up bar, will serve beer, wine, cocktails and N/A beverages, plus pretzels, hot dogs and snacks, will be open Wednesday through Sunday inside the way.

A local vendor market will also open Thursdays through Sundays with flowers, portrait sketches, pop-up poetry, sweet treats and more.

Some businesses included in the vendor market are Not Sorry Goods, FOLK Detroit, The Coloring Museum, CREATE To-Go, Woodward Farms and Lofty Pops.

Other things happening include a little free library, a mini print vending machine in partnership with Signal Return, and community meet-ups, like Chess club, book club and more.