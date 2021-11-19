Behind the scenes: WXYZ-TV's Light Up the Season

Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Behind the scenes at Light Up the SeasonScripps
Light Up the SeasonScripps