Belle Isle Aquarium gets octopus, running contest to name it

(WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Aquarium has welcomed a new addition – an octopus – and the aquarium is taking suggestions for a name.

The octopus tank is a gift from Jon Cotton and is the latest addition to the aquarium, which already includes gar fish, stingrays, piranhas, clownfish and more.

According to the Belle Isle Conservancy, they will run a crowdsourcing contest on the non-profit's Instagram account over the next week to name it.

“Guests continually ask if we have an octopus at the Aquarium,” said Summer Ritner, director, Belle Isle Aquarium. “I’m sure this addition will become a favorite of visitors and school groups for years to come.”

“When I was a kid, I have fond memories of seeing all the fish and animals at the Houston Zoo,” Cotton said. “There is so much learning that goes on when children can see and experience live animals. I’m glad to help bring this very special tank to all in honor of the Aquarium’s 10th reopening anniversary and its 118th birthday.”