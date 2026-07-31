Belle Isle Art Fair returns this weekend with more than 140 artists

More than 100 artists are set to gather on Belle Isle for the annual Belle Isle Art Fair this weekend.

The award-winning art fair will feature 140 juried artists, immersive art installations, food trucks, family activities and hands-on creative experiences.

People can check out the festival near the Belle Isle Casino and the Scott Memorial Fountain, and Show Producer Mark Loeb calls it "the intersection of art and nature.

“The setting is one of the things that makes this fair so special,” Loeb said. “Visitors can enjoy the work of incredible artists while surrounded by the beauty of Belle Isle, the Fountain and the Casino. It creates an experience that feels relaxed, inspiring and very Detroit.”

This year's artists will offer a variety of work including painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, sculpture, fiber, mixed media and more.

It will also include the Heritage Tent, which highlights area artists who may be less able to produce and staff a full booth because of age or health.

“This is where we highlight some of the area’s best artists in a more relaxed way,” Loeb said. “It is important to us that these artists remain part of the fair and that visitors continue to experience and appreciate their work.”

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

